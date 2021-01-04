MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 impact | Hong Kong extends face-to-face school closures until mid-February 2021

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said all kindergartens and schools would suspend face-to-face teaching until after the Lunar Year Holiday which ends on Feb. 15.

Reuters
January 04, 2021 / 04:48 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Hong Kong on Monday extended its suspension of face-to-face school classes until mid-February, with the spread of the coronavirus in the Asian financial hub remaining "critical".

Schools in the Chinese territory have been mostly shut for a year, with many having switched to online learning and lessons by conference call.

Hong Kong to ban flights from Britain over new virus strain: Health Chief

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said all kindergartens and schools would suspend face-to-face teaching until after the Lunar Year Holiday which ends on Feb. 15.

Primary and secondary schools can allow some students to return to take exams under strict conditions.

Hong Kong saw a resurgence in the number of cases at the end of November, prompting curbs including shutting down dining in restaurants after 6 p.m and closing gyms and beauty salons.

These measures will remain in place for a further two weeks.

Densely populated Hong Kong has recorded around 9,000 coronavirus cases and 150 deaths.
Reuters
TAGS: #COVID-19 impact #Digital education #Hong Kong #Hong Kong Schools #Kevin Yeung
first published: Jan 4, 2021 04:42 pm

