COVID-19 impact | Hong Kong extends face-to-face school closures until mid-February 2021

Source: Reuters

Hong Kong on Monday extended its suspension of face-to-face school classes until mid-February, with the spread of the coronavirus in the Asian financial hub remaining "critical".

Schools in the Chinese territory have been mostly shut for a year, with many having switched to online learning and lessons by conference call.

Hong Kong to ban flights from Britain over new virus strain: Health Chief

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said all kindergartens and schools would suspend face-to-face teaching until after the Lunar Year Holiday which ends on Feb. 15.

Primary and secondary schools can allow some students to return to take exams under strict conditions.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Hong Kong saw a resurgence in the number of cases at the end of November, prompting curbs including shutting down dining in restaurants after 6 p.m and closing gyms and beauty salons.

These measures will remain in place for a further two weeks.

Densely populated Hong Kong has recorded around 9,000 coronavirus cases and 150 deaths.