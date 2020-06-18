App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 09:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

COVID-19 impact | Deeper-than-expected contraction in US economy likely in second quarter: IMF

Details will be released when the International Monetary Fund releases its updated World Economic Outlook on June 24, spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular briefing held online.

Reuters

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on June 18 said a defacto lockdown in the United States has lasted longer than expected despite a rollback in some restrictions on mobility, pointing to a deeper-than-expected contraction in gross domestic product in the second quarter.

Details will be released when the International Monetary Fund releases its updated World Economic Outlook on June 24, spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular briefing held online.

He said the Chinese economy was gaining momentum, with high frequency data showing a stronger-than-expected recovery in investment and services through May. Overall, the balance of risks remained on the downside, he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 08:30 pm

