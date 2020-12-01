COVID-19 impact: Bill Gates says over 50% of business travel will 'go away'

Microsoft founder Bill Gates believes that the sweeping changes that the world has seen this year with respect to office work and business travel will not go away, even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Speaking at The New York Times DealBook conference in late November, Gates said one of the biggest changes to how business was conducted would have to do with work-related travel. "My prediction would be that over 50 percent of business travel and over 30 percent of days in the office will go away," Gates said.

The type of business travel where it was important to fly somewhere to discuss something in person won't be the "gold standard" anymore. "Most companies will have a very high threshold for doing those types of business trips," Gates added.

On working from home, Gates said "some companies will be extreme on one end or the other".

Speaking on the downside of virtual meetings, he said, "More could be done on the software side to allow for serendipitous run-ins after meetings."

Bill Gates, the virus and the quest to vaccinate the world

Several major tech firms have already allowed permanent work-from-home arrangements, including Facebook, whose boss Mark Zuckerberg said half of the social network's staff could be permanently working remotely within five to 10 years.

Others, including Twitter, Slack and Stripe, have allowed employees to relocate away from company headquarters.

At Microsoft, employees will shift to a "hybrid workplace" where they'll only report to the office for half the workweek, as per a Business Insider report.