COVID-19 fight | Moving images of citizens thanking frontline warriors

As the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc across the globe, citizens express their gratitude towards COVID-19 frontline warriors. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 People from around the world are expressing their support for healthcare professionals, who are at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight. Here are some of the images which display gratitude towards them. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 A sign that reads "THANK YOU HEALTHCARE HEROES" is displayed at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Image: Reuters) 3/12 A banner thanking frontline health workers hangs on a high-rise building construction site in St Julian's, Malta. (Image: Reuters) 4/12 Local Falkirk Company Tapestry AV in collaboration with Scottish Canals project an NHS thank you message onto the Falkirk Wheel in Falkirk, Scotland. (Image: AP) 5/12 A message of thanks to healthcare workers and others is seen displayed on screens beneath the New Year's Eve Ball atop the One Times Square building in Manhattan during the outbreak of the COVID-19 in New York. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 A board with a poster reading "Thank you to our everyday heroes" to support caregivers and workers is seen in a street in Villeneuve-Loubet as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 A banner thanking the NHS over the Royal Liverpool University Hospital was seen carried by a plane, as the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak continues, in Liverpool, Britain. (Image: Reuters) 8/12 Full of colorful thank you notes are seen at the entrance of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, to boost morale of the medical staff fighting to combat coronavirus pandemi. (Image: AP) 9/12 A banner that reads "Thanks to priests, drivers, doctors, shopkeepers, medical staff, researchers, garbage collectors, postmen" is seen on a balcony to support caregivers and workers during the World Health Day, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Paris. (Image: Reuters) 10/12 "Thank You FDNY" sign attached to a barricade outside Elmhurst Hospital Center's emergency room entrance in the Queens borough of New York. (Image: AP) 11/12 An exterior view of The 101 Hotel shows rooms illuminated to form a heart as a thank you and to show support to people, especially the country's medical workers tackling COVID-19 amid its spread in Bogor, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 People clap and bang utensils from their balconies to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 16, 2020 04:25 pm