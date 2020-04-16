App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 fight | Moving images of citizens thanking frontline warriors

As the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc across the globe, citizens express their gratitude towards COVID-19 frontline warriors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
While the world is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, the frontline workers playing the important role to tackle the ongoing outbreak. People from around the world are appreciating and supporting the workers combating the pandemic. Here are some pictures thanking frontline workers. (Image: Reuters)
1/12

People from around the world are expressing their support for healthcare professionals, who are at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight. Here are some of the images which display gratitude towards them. (Image: Reuters)

A sign that reads "THANK YOU HEALTHCARE HEROES" is displayed at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 14, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
2/12

A sign that reads "THANK YOU HEALTHCARE HEROES" is displayed at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Image: Reuters)

A banner thanking frontline health workers hangs on a high-rise building construction site in St Julian's, Malta, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, April 14, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
3/12

A banner thanking frontline health workers hangs on a high-rise building construction site in St Julian's, Malta. (Image: Reuters)

Local Falkirk Company Tapestry AV in collaboration with Scottish Canals project an NHS thank you message onto the Falkirk Wheel as Britain continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Falkirk, Scotland, April 9, 2020. (Image: AP)
4/12

Local Falkirk Company Tapestry AV in collaboration with Scottish Canals project an NHS thank you message onto the Falkirk Wheel in Falkirk, Scotland. (Image: AP)

A message of thanks to healthcare workers and others is seen displayed on screens beneath the New Year's Eve Ball atop the One Times Square building in Manhattan during the outbreak of the COVID-19 in New York City, New York, U.S., April 9, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
5/12

A message of thanks to healthcare workers and others is seen displayed on screens beneath the New Year's Eve Ball atop the One Times Square building in Manhattan during the outbreak of the COVID-19 in New York. (Image: Reuters)

A board with a poster reading "Thank you to our everyday heroes" to support caregivers and workers is seen in a street in Villeneuve-Loubet as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 9, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
6/12

A board with a poster reading "Thank you to our everyday heroes" to support caregivers and workers is seen in a street in Villeneuve-Loubet as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France. (Image: Reuters)

A banner thanking the NHS over the Royal Liverpool University Hospital was seen carried by a plane, as the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak continues, in Liverpool, Britain, April 9, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
7/12

A banner thanking the NHS over the Royal Liverpool University Hospital was seen carried by a plane, as the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak continues, in Liverpool, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

Full of colorful thank you notes are seen at the entrance of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, to boost morale of the medical staff fighting to combat coronavirus pandemic, April 8, 2020. (Image: AP)
8/12

Full of colorful thank you notes are seen at the entrance of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, to boost morale of the medical staff fighting to combat coronavirus pandemi. (Image: AP)

A banner that reads "Thanks to priests, drivers, doctors, shopkeepers, medical staff, researchers, garbage collectors, postmen" is seen on a balcony to support caregivers and workers during the World Health Day, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Paris, France April 7, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
9/12

A banner that reads "Thanks to priests, drivers, doctors, shopkeepers, medical staff, researchers, garbage collectors, postmen" is seen on a balcony to support caregivers and workers during the World Health Day, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Paris. (Image: Reuters)

"Thank You FDNY" sign attached to a barricade outside Elmhurst Hospital Center's emergency room entrance, April 7, 2020, during the current coronavirus outbreak in the Queens borough of New York. (Image: AP)
10/12

"Thank You FDNY" sign attached to a barricade outside Elmhurst Hospital Center's emergency room entrance in the Queens borough of New York. (Image: AP)

An exterior view of The 101 Hotel shows rooms illuminated to form a heart as a thank you and to show support to people, especially the country's medical workers tackling COVID-19 amid its spread in Bogor, Indonesia, April 6, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
11/12

An exterior view of The 101 Hotel shows rooms illuminated to form a heart as a thank you and to show support to people, especially the country's medical workers tackling COVID-19 amid its spread in Bogor, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)

People clap and bang utensils from their balconies to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
12/12

People clap and bang utensils from their balconies to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Slideshow #World News

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.