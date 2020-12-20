COVID-19: Despite local advertising rules, London shops sell Patanjali Ayurved’s Coronil as 'immunity boosters'

Representative image of a store in Ahmedabad, India selling Patanjali Ayurved products. (Image: Reuters/Amit Dave)

Coronil, the herbal remedy manufactured by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved, is being sold in shops in predominantly Asian areas of London, a BBC investigation has found. The pills, claimed to be "COVID-19 immunity boosters", are being sold over the counter in the United Kingdom capital.

The news report suggests that a shop in London’s Wembley advertised Coronil as a "COVID-19 immunity booster", both in store and on its website even though UK’s advertising rules ban references to COVID-19 and "boosting immunity".

As part of the investigation, the news organisation located at least four other shops that sold Coronil claiming it to be a treatment for COVID-19.

The news report suggested that a lab test of the drug, carried out by Birmingham University for the broadcaster, showed that the pills contained plant-based ingredients which cannot protect consumers against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The controversial Ayurvedic formula, initially marketed as a cure for the novel coronavirus infection, has witnessed demand both in India and abroad.

On June 23, the herbal medicine company claimed to have discovered a cure for COVID-19 in two Ayurved-based medicines – Coronil and Swasari – curing the highly contagious disease within seven days.

Subsequently, India’s AYUSH Ministry had directed the company to stop advertising or publicising claims related to the product till the issue is duly examined.

Coronil is now sold and advertised in India as an immunity booster, not a cure for the novel coronavirus infection. In November, it was reported that Patanjali Ayurved had sold more than 25 lakh Coronil kits in four months since launch.