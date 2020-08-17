172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|covid-19-death-toll-in-united-states-hits-1-7-lakh-ahead-of-fall-flu-season-5713481.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 07:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

COVID-19 death toll in United States hits 1.7 lakh ahead of fall flu season

Deaths related to COVID-19 rose by 483 on August 16, with Florida, Texas and Louisiana, leading the rise in fatalities.

Reuters
File image
File image

The United States surpassed 1.7 lakh coronavirus deaths on August 16, according to a Reuters tally, as health officials express concerns over COVID-19 complicating the fall flu season.

Deaths rose by 483 on August 16, with Florida, Texas and Louisiana, leading the rise in fatalities.

The United States has at least 54 lakh confirmed cases in total of the novel coronavirus, the highest in the world and likely an undercount as the country still has not ramped up testing to the recommended levels. Cases are falling in most states except for Hawaii, South Dakota and Illinois.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Public health officials and authorities are concerned about a possible fall resurgence in cases amid the start of the flu season, which will likely exacerbate efforts to treat the coronavirus.

Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield warned the United States may be in for its "worst fall" if the public does not follow health guidelines in an interview with Web MD.

Months into the pandemic, the US economic recovery from the recession triggered by the outbreak is still staggered, with some hot spots slowing their reopenings and others shutting down businesses.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is anticipating an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the coming months, resulting in around 3 lakh total deaths by December, and a nearly 75 percent increase in hospitalizations.

Worldwide there are at least 2.15 crore coronavirus cases and over 7.6 lakh confirmed deaths. The United States remains the global epicenter of the virus, with around a quarter of the cases and deaths.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 07:24 am

