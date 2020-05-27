App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 crisis | 'Massive increase' in youth unemployment, women particularly hard-hit: UN

"As we recover from this crisis, a lot of young people will be left behind. The danger is that this initial shock will last a decade or longer," ILO chief Guy Ryder said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in unemployment worldwide but it has hit young workers hard, the United Nations said on May 27, noting that more than one in six people aged under 29 were forced to stop working due to the COVID-19 crisis.

A new study by the International Labour Organization, a specialised agency of the United Nations, stated that the pandemic has affected young people 'disproportionately', and had the potential to adversely affect their work opportunities and career options for decades to come.

"As we recover from this crisis, a lot of young people will be left behind. The danger is that this initial shock will last a decade or longer," ILO chief Guy Ryder said, adding that effects of the pandemic will scar people permanently.

Close

According to AFP's report, the global youth unemployment rate stood at 13.6 percent in 2019 – far higher than any other group.

related news

The ILO study further said it expected the crisis to wipe out 10.7 percent of working hours worked globally during the second quarter of 2020.

While the overall workforce is suffering, the UN agency pointed to recent data from a range of countries suggesting “a massive increase” in youth unemployment since February. Among the young, women are particularly hard-hit.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"In Canada, the overall unemployment rate rose six percentage points from February to April. However, for young men, it increased by 14.3 percentage points (to 27.1 percent) and for young women, it rose by 20.4 percentage points to 28.4 percent. Similar trends were seen in the United States and a range of other countries," the report said.

ILO has said that it does not have enough data to determine the overall youth unemployment rate since the coronavirus pandemic began. But, in a survey of people aged 29 and under, the organisation found that worldwide, more than 17 percent of youth had been forced to stop working due to the crisis. And those who have continued to work have had working hours cut, on an average, by 23 percent.

The report warned that young people are facing a “triple shock” from the crisis, which is not only destroying their employment but has also disrupted education and training, and has made it far more difficult to try to enter the labour market or move between jobs.

Moreover, in the survey, 60 percent of young women and 53 percent of young men viewed their career prospects “with uncertainty or fear”.

The ILO report called for an "urgent and large-scale" response to the crisis, including employment and training guarantee programmes for young people.

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 09:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #International Labour Organization #United Nations #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Boeing slashes 12,000 jobs as coronavirus seizes travel industry

Boeing slashes 12,000 jobs as coronavirus seizes travel industry

Theatres, cinemas, summer camps to reopen as Swiss relax coronavirus curbs

Theatres, cinemas, summer camps to reopen as Swiss relax coronavirus curbs

'Significant' health questions remain about in-person G7 meeting: Canada PM Justin Trudeau

'Significant' health questions remain about in-person G7 meeting: Canada PM Justin Trudeau

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.