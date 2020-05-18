'Possible that UK may never find a successful COVID-19 vaccine': Business Secretary Alok Sharma

The United Kingdom may likely never find a successful coronavirus vaccine, according to Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

"In spite of the tireless efforts of our scientist, it is possible that we may never find a successful coronavirus vaccine," Sharma is believed to have said, as per a Mint report quoting news agency ANI.

"Two of the world's frontrunners to develop a vaccine is right here in the UK, at the University of Oxford and Imperial College London." he added.

The UK has so far invested 47 million pounds in the Oxford and Imperial vaccine programs, he noted.

According to a new survey by the Royal College of Physicians, around half of the doctors in the UK working during the coronavirus pandemic fear for their health.

The death toll in the UK due to infection stands at 34,636. A total of 3,142 people tested positive for the virus in the past day, taking the count of the total cases to 243,303.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 4,702,603 cases of coronavirus with over 314,476 fatalities. The UK has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases globally.

