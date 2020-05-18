App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Possible that UK may never find a successful COVID-19 vaccine': Business Secretary Alok Sharma

"Two of the world's frontrunners to develop a vaccine is right here in the UK, at the University of Oxford and Imperial College London." he added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The United Kingdom may likely never find a successful coronavirus vaccine, according to Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

"In spite of the tireless efforts of our scientist, it is possible that we may never find a successful coronavirus vaccine," Sharma is believed to have said, as per a Mint report quoting news agency ANI.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Close

"Two of the world's frontrunners to develop a vaccine is right here in the UK, at the University of Oxford and Imperial College London." he added.

related news

The UK has so far invested 47 million pounds in the Oxford and Imperial vaccine programs, he noted.

According to a new survey by the Royal College of Physicians, around half of the doctors in the UK working during the coronavirus pandemic fear for their health.

The death toll in the UK due to infection stands at 34,636. A total of 3,142 people tested positive for the virus in the past day, taking the count of the total cases to 243,303.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 4,702,603 cases of coronavirus with over 314,476 fatalities. The UK has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases globally.  

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 11:03 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #vaccine #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees: Full text of company statement

Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees: Full text of company statement

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.