COVID-19 crisis | China claims chicken wings imported from Brazil test positive: Report

China has claimed that a sample of chicken wings imported from Brazil has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Bloomberg report. The chicken was purchased from an Aurora Alimentos plant located in Santa Catarina.

The report notes that the administration of the Chinese city of Shenzhen has urged people to exercise caution while buying imported frozen food.

This is the first time a sample taken from the surface of chicken was tested and found to be positive for the virus. Up until now, all other reports of frozen foods testing positive were those pertaining to imported seafood.

However, people who came in physical contact with the meat or might have been exposed to it, were tested for coronavirus and their reports came back negative. Tests were also conducted on related products, all of which came back negative too, the local government reportedly revealed in a statement. However, the local authorities have asked consumers to be careful while buying any imported frozen foods.

Only two days back, three packaging samples of imported frozen seafood had reportedly tested positive for the virus in Yantai city. Meanwhile, in Wuhu city, the outside of an Ecuador frozen shrimp package had tested COVID-19 positive. Ecuador shrimp packaging was also found to be COVID-19 positive in Xi’an city.