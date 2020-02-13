App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 causing first drop in oil use in decade: IEA

"Global oil demand has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the widespread shutdown of China's economy," the International Energy Agency said in its latest monthly report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Global oil demand will suffer its first quarterly drop in a decade as the COVID-19 virus lashes the economy in China and its impact ripples throughout the world, the IEA said Thursday.

"Global oil demand has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the widespread shutdown of China's economy," the International Energy Agency said in its latest monthly report.

"Demand is now expected to fall by 435,000 barrels year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, the first quarterly contraction in more than 10 years" when it dropped during the global economic crisis, it added.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #COVID-19 virus #IEA #oil #World News

