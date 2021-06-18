MARKET NEWS

COVID-19: Canada recommends mRNA vaccine as second jab for people whose first dose was the AstraZeneca vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine: Canada has till date approved only Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA jabs for use.

Moneycontrol News
June 18, 2021 / 12:31 PM IST
Healthcare workers prepare doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized by Canada, at Woodbine Racetrack pop-up vaccine clinic in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 5, 2021. (REUTERS/Carlos Osorio)

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) has recommended that people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as their first shot can take either Pfizer or Moderna – both mRNA vaccines, as the second jab.

"An mRNA vaccine should now be offered as the second dose for individuals who received a first dose of AstraZeneca or Covishield vaccine," Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said while speaking to reporters on June 17, ANI reported.

The country has till date approved only Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA vaccines for use.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

“The mixed-dose schedule provides better protection against the disease and reduces the risk of developing Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia,” as per NACI.

This comes after 56 blood clotting incident reports were received by Canadian health officials post-vaccination by the AstraZeneca vaccine – 38 of these reports were confirmed to be related to the first dose.

All is not smooth sailing however as NACI has been criticised for “inconsistent messaging” and for delaying the time gap between vaccine doses for up to four months “based solely on acquisition schedules”, the report added.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Canada #coronavirus #Health #NACI #vaccine
first published: Jun 18, 2021 12:31 pm

