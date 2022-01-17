COVID-19 | Australia recognises Sputnik V vaccine for international travellers

File image of the Sydney airport in Australia (Image: Reuters)

Australia has recognized Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, which is also in use in India, against coronavirus for those travelling to the country.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of the Australian government’s health department on January 17 said it would recognise the Gamaleya Institute’s two-dose vaccine course “for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status”.

Australia has made Covid vaccination a must for visitors as it battles a record spike in coronavirus cases. Its vaccine mandate made headlines as tennis superstar Novak Djokovic, in the country to defend his Australian Open title, was deported on January 16 after a prolonged drama over his unvaccinated status.

In a notice on its website, TGA said the Gamaleya Institute vaccine was an “additional COVID-19 vaccine that would be recognised”. The single dose course of the Gamaleya vaccine (Sputnik Light) is not recognised.

Check our LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

TGA said it last week “obtained additional information demonstrating this vaccine provides protection and potentially reduces the likelihood that an incoming traveller would transmit COVID-19 infection to others while in Australia or become acutely unwell due to COVID-19”.

The supporting information was based on published studies provided to TGA by the Russian government, it said.

Data indicated two doses of Sputnik V showed 89 percent average efficacy against symptomatic infection and 98-100 percent efficacy against hospitalisation or death, the release said.

The studies were conducted before the emergence of the Omicron variant, as is the case with all other TGA-approved or recognised COVID-19 vaccines. Real-world studies about its efficacy against Omicron were on in many countries, it said.

The decision follows similar recognition given in late 2021 to two major Chinese vaccines BBIBP-CorV (Sinopharm) for those under 60 years of age and Corovac (Sinovac) and two Indian-manufactured vaccines Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) and Covishield (Serum Institute of India/AstraZeneca).

It added that this also expands “options for the return of international students, travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia, and travel by business people and elite sports people”.

Sputnik V is one of the several vaccines approved for emergency use in India but has found few takers, as the availability of the second dose, which unlike other jabs is different from the first vaccine, has been an issue.