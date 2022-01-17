MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

COVID-19 | Australia recognises Sputnik V vaccine for international travellers

Australia says the Gamaleya Institute's two-dose jab is an “additional COVID-19 vaccine that would be recognised” but no such clearance has been given to single-dose Sputnik Light

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
File image of the Sydney airport in Australia (Image: Reuters)

File image of the Sydney airport in Australia (Image: Reuters)

Australia has recognized Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, which is also in use in India, against coronavirus for those travelling to the country.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of the Australian government’s health department on January 17 said it would recognise the Gamaleya Institute’s two-dose vaccine course “for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status”.

Australia has made Covid vaccination a must for visitors as it battles a record spike in coronavirus cases. Its vaccine mandate made headlines as tennis superstar Novak Djokovic, in the country to defend his Australian Open title, was deported on January 16 after a prolonged drama over his unvaccinated status.

In a notice on its website, TGA said the Gamaleya Institute vaccine was an “additional COVID-19 vaccine that would be recognised”. The single dose course of the Gamaleya vaccine (Sputnik Light) is not recognised.

Check our LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

TGA said it last week “obtained additional information demonstrating this vaccine provides protection and potentially reduces the likelihood that an incoming traveller would transmit COVID-19 infection to others while in Australia or become acutely unwell due to COVID-19”.

The supporting information was based on published studies provided to TGA by the Russian government, it said.

Data indicated two doses of Sputnik V showed 89 percent average efficacy against symptomatic infection and 98-100 percent efficacy against hospitalisation or death, the release said.

The studies were conducted before the emergence of the Omicron variant, as is the case with all other TGA-approved or recognised COVID-19 vaccines. Real-world studies about its efficacy against Omicron were on in many countries, it said.

The decision follows similar recognition given in late 2021 to two major Chinese vaccines BBIBP-CorV (Sinopharm) for those under 60 years of age and Corovac (Sinovac) and two Indian-manufactured vaccines Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) and Covishield (Serum Institute of India/AstraZeneca).

It added that this also expands “options for the return of international students, travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia, and travel by business people and elite sports people”.

Sputnik V is one of the several vaccines approved for emergency use in India but has found few takers, as the availability of the second dose, which unlike other jabs is different from the first vaccine, has been an issue.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Australia #coronavirus #Health #sputnik v #Travel #vaccine #world
first published: Jan 17, 2022 04:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.