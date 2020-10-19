172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|couple-names-baby-twifia-after-swiss-telco-to-get-free-internet-for-18-years-5984621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Couple names baby Twifia after Swiss telco to get free internet for 18 years

Swiss telecom operator Twifi had put up an advertisement promising 18 years of free internet service to anyone who would name their child after them

Moneycontrol News
Representational image (Flickr)
Representational image (Flickr)

A swiss couple has reportedly named their baby daughter after a telecom company to avail free internet services for 18 years.

The couple named their baby daughter Twifia, after telecom company Twifi, which had put up an advertisement promising 18 years of free internet service to anyone who would name their child after them.

The Swiss internet provider had said free service would be provided to any family that would name its newborn Twifius if it is a boy and Twifia if it is a girl. The free service would be provided until the child comes of age, i.e., 18 years old.

Close

To avail the free internet service, the parents of the newborn named after the Swiss telecom company will have to upload a copy of the birth certificate on the Twifi’s official website.

The offer is still on.

According to Swiss local media, the couple from Graubünden, who are in their 30s, registered their daughter’s third first name as Twifia in her birth certificate. The couple, however, requested anonymity and refused to reveal the child’s other names.

Swiss newspaper Blick quoted baby Twifia’s father as saying: “We want to remain anonymous to those around us because we don’t want to justify ourselves for it. Because the accusation of having sold our child’s name hit us hard. We are also a little ashamed.”

The couple has reportedly planned to use the money they save on their internet bill to start a savings account for their daughter, which she can use later.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 10:46 pm

tags #Switzerland #telecom providers #World News

