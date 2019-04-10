Countries with the largest gold reserves: India slips from top 10

The World Gold Council released data of official gold reserves of countries across the world. Here are the top-10 countries with the largest reserves. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 11. India | Last year, the Asian nation occupied the 10th spot on the list of the countries with the largest gold reserves, according to the GFMS Gold Survey. This year, the country dropped to the 11th spot with 608.7 tonnes of gold in its reserve. India happens to be the world's largest consumer of gold. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 10. The Netherlands | The European country has 612.5 tonnes in its gold reserve. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 9. Japan | The island nation has 765.2 tonnes of gold in its reserve. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 8. Switzerland | With 1,040 tonnes of gold, the country occupies the eighth spot on the list. During the Second World War, Switzerland became the country to the world to trade gold. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 7. China | The second largest economy in the world has 1,874.3 tonnes of the yellow metal. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 6. Russia | It is the sixth largest hoarder of gold with 2,150.5 tonnes. Russia has been the largest importer of gold for the past six years. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 5. France | The gold reserve of this European country stands at 2,436 tonnes. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 4. Italy | The European country has maintained its gold reserves for the past several years. It currently consists 2,451.8 tonnes of gold. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 3. International Monetary Fund | The IMF has 2,814 tonnes of gold in its reserve. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 2. Germany | The largest economy in Europe has the second-largest gold reserve with 3,369.7 tonnes of the yellow metal. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 1. The US | The largest economy in the world has a massive 8,133.5 tonnes of gold, which almost twice that of second-placed Germany. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 10, 2019 08:05 am