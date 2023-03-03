 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Countries cannot sit idly in face of Russian 'provocation': Italian PM Meloni

Mar 03, 2023 / 12:04 AM IST

PM Modi and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni during the inauguration of Raisina Dialogue, in New Delhi, on March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday asserted that geographical distance from the Ukraine conflict should not "overshadow" the relevance of what is at stake and said that countries cannot sit idly in the face of Russian "provocation" which threatens to undermine stability across the globe.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue here, Meloni shared her appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hard work in handling a complex G20 presidency and reiterated Italy's full support.

She said regional affairs rapidly turn into global affairs in today's interconnected world and unfortunately "Europe's problem" has become the "world's problem".

Italy and India share a profound conviction that only the rule of law can allow humanity to prosper and develop in balance and harmony, the Italian premier said, addressing the audience which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi.