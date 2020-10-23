Coronavirus wrap October 23 | COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed under special immunisation programme; Karnataka to re-open colleges

India has recorded more than 77.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.17 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 6.9 lakh are active cases while over 69.4 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 14.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Globally, there have been over 4.15 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.33 lakh people have died so far.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Karnataka will reopen colleges from November 17, after having kept them shut since March, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The development was confirmed by the state’s Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan after his meeting with the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

>> The coronavirus vaccine, once available, will be distributed under a special COVID-19 immunisation programme with the Centre procuring the doses directly and making it available for priority groups, official sources said.

>> Convalescent plasma therapy, which uses the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients as a potential treatment, has shown a limited effect in reducing the progression to severe disease or death in a trial conducted in India, scientists say. The study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) involved 464 adults with moderate COVID-19 who were admitted to hospitals in India between April and July.

>> A COVID-19 vaccine is "ready" and coming "within weeks" and would be distributed by the military, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden alleged that America is about to enter into a "dark winter" as they clashed over their policies on the pandemic during the final presidential debate.

>> COVID-19 to push 150-175 million more people into extreme poverty, United Nations Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Olivier De Schutter said today.

>> The COVID-19 disease is spreading more quickly than during its initial outbreak in the spring, French government scientific advisor Arnaud Fontanet said today. "The virus is circulating more quickly ...The resurgence of the pandemic started in August", Fontanet, an epidemiologist