Coronavirus wrap August 7 | Centre permits OCI card-holders from certain countries to enter India; MP relaxes night curfews

India recorded more than 20.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 41,585 deaths, according to the Union health ministry's latest update.

Of these, 6,07,384 are active cases while 13,78,105 have recovered.

With more than 4.79 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi.

Globally, more than 1.9 crore infections and over 7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> The Ministry of Home Affairs permitted OCI cardholders to enter India who belong to countries with which 'air bubble' arrangements have been finalised by Ministry of Civil Aviation. It said that other foreigners from these countries have also been allowed to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical and employment purposes. Indian citizens have also been allowed to travel to such countries on any type of visa.

>> Congress MLA and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

>> Serum Institute of India (SII) has tied up with Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to boost manufacturing and delivery of up to 10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses for India.

>> The Madhya Pradesh government relaxes night curfews by two hours and partially lifts weekend lockdowns in coronavirus-affected districts of the state, official says.

>> India's COVID-19 management is marked by a rising recovery rate and falling fatality rate, health ministry said.

>> The US has lifted the highest level of its global health travel advisory for Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic and restored the previous country-specific system without changing the status of over 50 countries, including that of India and China.