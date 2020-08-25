Coronavirus wrap August 25 | Congress' DK Shivakumar tests positive; India in talks with Russia on Sputnik V vaccine

LIVE updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact on India and the world

India has recorded more than 31.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 58,390 deaths, according to the Union health ministry's latest update.

Of these, over 7.04 are active cases while more than 24.04 lakh have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Globally, more than 2.3 crore infections and over 8.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

>> The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it is difficult to accurately assess the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic as the dynamics are still evolving.

>> The government said that India and Russia are in communication on Sputnik V vaccine and that initial information has been shared by Russia with India on the vaccine.

>> Metro train services in Delhi may be allowed when the 'Unlock 4' phase of the graded reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown begins on September 1, sources said.

>> Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma test positive for COVID- 19.

>> To facilitate smooth running of public transport in Bihar, the state transport department has allowed resumption of bus services.

>> Minors aged between 5 and 17 are the most exposed to the novel coronavirus in Delhi, according to a serological survey conducted in the city this month.

>> Amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, more than 1,300 people battling mental stress and depression have approached the Maharashtra government with requests for medical help, a state health official said.

>> Greta Thunberg voices support to calls for postponement of NEET and JEE exams.

>> Americans have to "make this China virus go away" and it is happening, President Donald Trump said, as he thanked frontline workers for their incredible efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.