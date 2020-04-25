Coronavirus wrap April 25: China approves third COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials

The nationwide tally of coronavirus positive patients neared 25,000 on April 25 with fresh cases getting detected in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh among other places, but the government said the daily growth rate has dipped to 6 percent and some states began relaxing some lockdown conditions by allowing more shops to open.

At least 56 more deaths have been reported since April 24 evening -- the highest so far in a span of 24 hours -- to take the death toll across the country to at least 779, according to the Union Health Ministry figures.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 24,942 on April 25. Of these, active COVID-19 cases stood at 18,953, while 5,209 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry added.

Globally, over 2.8 million confirmed cases and more than 198,400 deaths have been reported so far during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the key developments of the day:

# President Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily halt issuance of green cards aims to "turn off the faucet" of new immigrant labour and is the beginning of a broader strategy to reduce the flow of foreigners into the US, architect of Trump's immigration agenda Stephen Miller has said.

# Sri Lanka has extended the nationwide curfew in four high-risk districts, including Colombo, till May 4 to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office announced, a day after the Island nation recorded the highest number of 49 infections in a single day.

# Britain's Indian-origin Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is drawing up a blueprint to gradually ease the strict social distancing measures in place to suppress the spread of the coronavirus and get workplaces across the UK up and running again, according to a media report.

# Singapore on April 25 reported 618 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 12,693 with 12 deaths in the country, media reports said.

# China has approved its third coronavirus vaccine for the second phase of clinical trials as it reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 82,816.

# Saudi Arabia has abolished flogging as a punishment, the Supreme Court announced, hailing the latest in a series of "human rights advances" made by the king and his powerful son.

# Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent steps to help the MSME sector, including a Rs 1 lakh crore 'Wage Protection' package. She said the MSME crisis has the potential of having a devastating and expansive ripple effect on our economy.

(With inputs from PTI)

