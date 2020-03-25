App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: AP

Coronavirus | Warren Buffett in cartoon ad about proper hand washing

The new pubic service announcement is tied to "The Secret Millionaire's Club" cartoon that features advice from an animated version of the billionaire investor. Buffett lent his voice to the ad that touts the benefits of washing hands for at least 20 seconds like public health experts recommend.

AP @moneycontrolcom

Billionaire Warren Buffett is appearing in an animated ad about proper hand-washing techniques to help educate kids during the coronavirus outbreak.

The new pubic service announcement is tied to "The Secret Millionaire's Club" cartoon that features advice from an animated version of the billionaire investor. Buffett lent his voice to the ad that touts the benefits of washing hands for at least 20 seconds like public health experts recommend.

“That’s how we keep ourselves and our friends and our family safe,” Buffett said during the ad. “Remember kids, the best investment you can make is an investment in yourself, and today that means practicing safe hand hygiene.”

Close

Genius Brands, which produces the cartoon featuring Berkshire Hathaway's chairman and CEO, is distributing the ad. It also produced another hand-washing ad voiced by actress Jennifer Garner from its “Llama Llama” series.

For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 01:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Warren Buffet #World News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.