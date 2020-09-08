Coronavirus vaccine update | Russia releases first batch of Sputnik V for public: Report

Russia has released the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, known as Sputnik V, into civil circulation and the supplies of the medication to the Russian regions are expected soon, said a report citing Russian Health Ministry.

The Russian health ministry registered the first vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), on August 11.

The first batch of the 'Gam-COVID-Vac' (Sputnik V) vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor (medical device regulator) and has been released into civil circulation, the ministry was quoted as saying in an ANI report.

The ministry further said that the delivery of the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine to the country's regions is planned in the nearest future, said the report.

Earlier Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko explained that civilian production at this stage meant vaccination of citizens from the risk groups, namely teachers and doctors, which will be carried out simultaneously with post-registration clinical trials, reported Russian news agency TASS reported.

On September 4, Russian scientists belatedly published first results from early trials into the Sputnik V vaccine, which drew considerable criticism from experts, as the shots had only been tested on several dozen people before being more widely administered.

In a report published in the journal Lancet, developers of the vaccine said it appeared to be safe and to prompt an antibody response in all 40 people tested in the second phase of the study within three weeks. However, the authors noted that participants were only followed for 42 days, the study sample was small and there was no placebo or control vaccine used.

One part of the safety trial included only men and the study mostly involved people in their 20s and 30s, so it is unclear how the vaccine might work in older populations most at risk of the more severe complications of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Russia is also set to complete early-stage trials on a second potential COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Vector Institute on September 30, the RIA news agency cited Russia's consumer health safety watchdog as saying.