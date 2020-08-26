Coronavirus vaccine update: Moderna's candidate shows similar immune response in young and old volunteers

Modera's candidate mRNA-1273 is already in the Phase III stage of human testing

Releasing data on immunization in older volunteers for the first time, Moderna on August 26 said early data of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed comparable immune response between older and younger volunteers.

Moderna is one of the leading US contenders in the race to develop a safe, effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus. Its candidate, mRNA-1273, is already in the Phase III stage of human testing.

According to a report by Daily Mail Online, elderly volunteers who were administered the vaccine produced not just high levels of neutralizing antibodies but also managed to produce T cells— type of white blood cells binding and killing the virus.

Significantly, the report states that the volunteers also produced higher levels of antibodies than those produced by patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

The analysis looked at a 100-microgram dosage that has been selected for the larger Phase III trial. Moderna said the immune responses in those aged between 56 and 70 years, above 70 and those in the age group of 18 and 55 were similar.

The findings are vital because of the higher risk the virus poses to elderly population.

Moreover, according to the report, with the immune system weakening with age, it becomes hard for vaccines to induce sufficient immune response. This had worried experts regarding any experimental vaccine's effect on elderly population.

The data was being presented at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on August 26.

The company has so far enrolled over 13,000 participants in the late-stage study. About 18 percent of the total participants are Black, Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, groups that are the hardest hit by the pandemic.

According to a news agency Reuters, Dr. Jacqueline Miller, Moderna’s senior vice-president for infectious disease development, told the panel that the company plans to post weekly updates on enrollment of Blacks and Latinos on its website, and hopes to improve on those numbers.

Miller said the company is also tracking enrollment of Asian Americans and Native Americans.

Moderna, which has no drugs on the market, has received nearly $1 billion from the US government under Operation Warp Speed. It has also struck a $1.5 billion supply agreement with the US.