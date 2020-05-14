App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus vaccine possible in early 2021, says European agency

The European Medicines Agency, in communication with 33 developers, was doing all it could to speed up the approval process, the EMA's head of vaccines, Marco Cavaleri, said, but he was sceptical of claims any could be ready by September.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A vaccine to counter the new coronavirus could be approved in about a year in an "optimistic" scenario, a agency which approves medicines for the European Union said on Thursday.



"For vaccines, since the development has to start from scratch ... we might look from an optimistic side in a year from now, so beginning of 2021," he told journalists.

He ruled out the possibility of skipping the third phase of a vaccine trial, which he said would be needed to be sure a vaccine was safe and effective.

The EMA is also looking at 115 different therapeutics, or treatments, for the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 300,000 deaths globally, according to World Health Organisation data.

Cavaleri said some of those therapeutics could be approved in Europe as early as this summer, but he did not specify which.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 14, 2020 04:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #European Union #Health #World News

