Coronavirus vaccine | People get vaccinated in US; thank scientists, doctors

Craig Spencer, Director - Global Health in Emergency Medicine, Columbia Medicine, gets vaccinated and shows a written message, "I got vaccinated for the new baby joining our family any day now". (Image courtesy: Twitter)

A doctor gives coronavirus vaccine to a lady in New York. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

A man from New York gets vaccinated. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

People in the US show the mark where they received vaccination. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

A lady shows a message written on a piece of paper stating, "I got vaccinated for those we have lost to COVID-19 (we miss you). (Image courtesy: Twitter)

A man appeals to people in his Twitter post to get vaccination as he gets vaccinated himself. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

A placard shown by a lady states, "I got vaccinated for my family, my patients, my colleagues, myself. Thank you, scientists". (Image courtesy: Twitter)

A man in his Twitter post thanked scientists, doctors and those who have sacrificed so much to tackle this pandemic. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

A man shows a thumbs-up sign as he gets vaccinated. On his Twitter post, he says, "Science prevails, Hopeful for the future". (Image courtesy: Twitter)