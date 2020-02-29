App
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus: Vaccine may soon be available, say Israeli scientists

Researchers and scientists at the institute identified a possible vaccine for coronavirus as a by-product, while working on the development of a vaccine against IBV (Infectious Bronchitis Virus), a disease that affects poultry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
An oral vaccine for the novel coronavirus is under works and is expected to be available within 90 days after tests have been conducted, DailyMail has reported.

Scientists in Israel have been working on a cure for the viral infection, that has claimed over 2,900 lives across the world.

Israeli officials have expressed hopes that the "breakthrough" will help in dealing with the outbreak.

In a statement on the MIGAL Galilee Research Institute's website, Israel’s Minister of Science and Technology Ofir Akunis, said, "Congratulations to MIGAL on this exciting breakthrough. I am confident that there will be further rapid progress, enabling us to provide a needed response to the grave global COVID-19 threat."

The institute has made required genetic adjustments to adapt the IBV vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19, the human strain of the novel coronavirus. Work to achieve the necessary safety approvals that will enable in-vivo testing and the initiation of production of a vaccine to counter the coronavirus epidemic, is underway, the statement noted.

David Zigdon, CEO of MIGAL Galilee Research Institute said, "Given the urgent global need for a human coronavirus vaccine, we are doing everything we can to accelerate development. Our goal is to produce the vaccine during the next 8-10 weeks, and to achieve safety approval in 90 days."

This, he added, will be an oral vaccine, making it particularly accessible to the general public.

"We are currently in intensive discussions with potential partners that can help accelerate the in-human trials phase and expedite the completion of final product development and regulatory activities," Zigdon said.

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 08:46 pm

