Coronavirus vaccine could be on market in mid-2021: CureVac

CureVac might be able to apply for approval early next year, Klaus Cichutek, President of German vaccine regulator PEI, added during a joint videoconference.
Reuters
A vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic by CureVac could be on the market in mid-2021, the unlisted German company said on Wednesday.
First Published on Jun 17, 2020 04:24 pm