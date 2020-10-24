Coronavirus Update | US, Italy, other countries witness record high cases as second wave of COVID-19 surges

Poll-bound United States reported more than 84,000 COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters tally, a record one-day increase in infections during the pandemic as the novel coronavirus surges nationwide. The spike to 84,218 cases, breaking the record of 77,299 set on July 16, comes as University of Washington researchers forecast that the US death toll from COVID-19 could reach a total of 5,00,000 by February 2021.

Besides the US, there are several other countries which are facing a surge in COVID-19 cases. One such country is Iran, which is planning new restrictions, including state employees working only once every two days in capital Tehran, after a record surge in coronavirus infections. Iran's Health Ministry has reported 6,134 new coronavirus cases in one day, bringing the national tally to 5,56,891 in the Middle East's hardest-hit country, according to the latest available data.

Italy's Campania region has said that it would impose a lockdown to tame the novel coronavirus and urged the whole country to follow suit as new virus infections hit a record high of above 19,000 in 24 hours. COVID-19 cases across Italy have risen seven-fold since the start of October and the number of deaths is also climbing.

In France, the number of confirmed infections has jumped over one million, the seventh country to reach the grim milestone. Considering the rising COVID-19 cases, French President Emmanuel Macron has said that a curfew taking effect for two-thirds of France on October 23 night could be tightened further if it shows no results. As soon as new infections drop back to 3,000-5,000 cases per day, the curfew could be eased, said Macron.

Turkey will also evaluate possible new measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus as the outbreak flares nationwide. The country reported another 2,165 people with COVID-19 symptoms on October 23, the highest one-day figure since May when Ankara imposed a series of restrictive measures. The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 9,658 on the day, according to the latest available Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, India recorded 53,370 fresh cases in a day. The total number of novel coronavirus infections mounted to 78,14,682 and the death toll to 1,17,956, with COVID-19 claiming 650 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, showed the ministry data updated on October 24.

(With inputs from agencies)