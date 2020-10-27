Immunity against Coronavirus diminishes over time, asymptomatic sufferers lose antibodies sooner: UK study

A study conducted in the United Kingdom on immunity against COVID-19 has found that antibodies against the novel coronavirus declined rapidly in the British population during the summer. The study is yet another confirmation on studies which suggest that protection after COVID-19 infection may not be long-lasting.

Scientists at Imperial College London tracked antibody levels in the British population following the first wave of COVID-19 infections in March and April. The study found that antibody prevalence fell from 6 percent of the population around the end of June to just 4.4 percent in September.

The study involved 3,65,000 randomly-selected adults administering at home three rounds of finger-prick tests for coronavirus antibodies between June 20 and September 28. The results showed the number of people with antibodies fell by 26.5 percent over the approximately three-month period.

"We can see the antibodies and we can see them declining and we know that antibodies on their own are quite protective," said Wendy Barclay, Head of Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London.

"On the balance of evidence I would say, with what we know for other coronaviruses, it would look as if immunity declines away at the same rate as antibodies decline away, and that this is an indication of waning immunity at the population level," Barclay said.

Moreover, asymptomatic coronavirus sufferers appear to lose detectable antibodies sooner than people who have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, according to the study published on October 27.

The findings also suggest the loss of antibodies was slower in 18–24 year-olds compared to those aged 75 and over. The research, commissioned by the British government, indicates people's immune response to COVID-19 reduces over time following infection.

There was no change in the levels of antibodies seen in healthcare workers, possibly due to repeated exposure to the virus.

Barclay said that the rapid waning of antibodies from infection did not necessarily have implications for the efficacy of vaccine candidates currently in clinical trials. "A good vaccine may well be better than natural immunity," she said.

But scientists involved cautioned that a great deal remains unknown about people's long-term antibody response to the virus. "It remains unclear what level of immunity antibodies provide, or for how long this immunity lasts," said Paul Elliott, of Imperial's School of Public Health.

"This very large study has shown that the proportion of people with detectable antibodies is falling over time," said Helen Ward, one of the lead authors. Imperial's findings were released as a pre-print paper, and have not yet been peer-reviewed.

(With inputs from agencies)