172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|coronavirus-update-dwayne-the-rock-johnson-his-family-test-positive-for-covid-19-5791321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 08:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Update | Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, his family test positive for COVID-19

The actor said he along with wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted COVID-19, but have now recovered.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19. The former wrestler, who is now an actor, said he along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted the novel coronavirus about two-and-a-half weeks ago despite being "disciplined" about health protection.

However, they all are now recovered from the disease, he said.

Johnson (48) announced their diagnosis in an 11 minutes 35 seconds video on Instagram on September 3.

Close

The actor says he was shocked after hearing their positive tests. He called the ordeal “one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve had ever to endure.”

related news

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he added.

He further said that he and his family caught the infection from "very close family friends" who, in turn, had no idea how they had been infected.

Now, he added, "we're on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we're healthy."

He says his daughters “bounced back” after having sore throats for a couple of days. But for Johnson and his wife, he says they both had a “rough go.”
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 08:40 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.