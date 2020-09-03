Coronavirus Update | Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, his family test positive for COVID-19

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19. The former wrestler, who is now an actor, said he along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted the novel coronavirus about two-and-a-half weeks ago despite being "disciplined" about health protection.

However, they all are now recovered from the disease, he said.

Johnson (48) announced their diagnosis in an 11 minutes 35 seconds video on Instagram on September 3.

The actor says he was shocked after hearing their positive tests. He called the ordeal “one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve had ever to endure.”

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he added.

He further said that he and his family caught the infection from "very close family friends" who, in turn, had no idea how they had been infected.

Now, he added, "we're on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we're healthy."

He says his daughters “bounced back” after having sore throats for a couple of days. But for Johnson and his wife, he says they both had a “rough go.”