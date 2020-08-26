172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|coronavirus-treatment-australian-vaccine-provides-protection-against-infection-safe-for-humans-report-5756471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus treatment: Australian vaccine provides protection against infection, safe for humans: Report

In July, the University of Queensland and Australian biotech giant CSL began the trial with injecting 120 Brisbane volunteers with the potential shot against the novel coronavirus infection

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

A potential COVID-19 vaccine developed in Australia has showed positive results in human clinical trials. The vaccine candidate has shown zero side effects in human trials so far and has shown promising results when tried on animals.

In July, the University of Queensland (UQ) and Australian biotech giant CSL began the trial with injecting 120 Brisbane volunteers with the potential shot against the novel coronavirus infection, reported DailyMail.

After the first trial doses were administered on animals, project co-leader Associate Professor Keith Chappell said it was successful.

The UQ vaccine, which uses what is known as "molecular clamp" technology, created the neutralising immune response in animal models, which was better than the average level of antibodies found in patients who have recovered from COVID-19, Dr Chappell was quoted as saying.

Hamsters in the Netherlands were also administered the drug. The UQ team gave doses of the vaccine to the animals and then exposed them to coronavirus to test whether the drug provoked the desired immune response.

In hamster models, the vaccine combined with the Seqirus MF59® adjuvant, provided protection against virus replication, and reduced lung inflammation following exposure to the novel coronavirus, said the report.

Also, none of the 120 human participants who received a single vaccine dose experienced any negative side effects, it said.

UQ's Brisbane project is one of just 17 human trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine undergoing worldwide to halt the global coronavirus pandemic, including in the United States, United Kingdom and China.

On August 19, CSL Ltd had raised hopes of delivering a coronavirus vaccine within a year.

First Published on Aug 26, 2020 08:41 am

