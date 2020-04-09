App
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus: SWISS airline operates special flight to repatriate Europeans from India

The flight will depart at 1.35 am from Delhi on Friday morning for Zurich "carrying Swiss and other European nationals home at a time when no international flights are operating to and from India due to the global air traffic lockdown", a press release by the SWISS airline stated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, Lufthansa group's SWISS airline on Thursday said it is conducting a special flight from Delhi to Zurich to repatriate Swiss citizens and other European nationals. SWISS airline's wide-body A330 aircraft from Zurich landed at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning at 5.15 am. After picking up some passengers from Mumbai, it will head to Delhi to pick up the remaining passengers.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period.

However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by Indian aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate during this lockdown.

George Ettiyil, Senior Director Sales South Asia – Lufthansa Group, said, "As a responsible corporate citizen, we are tasked with the duty and privilege to bring people back to their homes in this time of unprecedented global crisis.

"We are thankful to be able to help the government officials in India and Switzerland with this special flight," he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #World News

