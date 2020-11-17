PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus situation remains very serious in Germany: Angela Merkel

"Infection numbers aren't growing exponentially anymore, but are still far too high. So we have to reduce contacts, reduce contacts, reduce contacts," Merkel told a business event organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily, noting that 30-40% of the German population belonged to vulnerable groups.

Reuters

The coronavirus situation in Germany is still very serious even though infection numbers are not rising so fast, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, after federal and state leaders postponed until Nov. 25 a decision on further lockdown measures.

"Infection numbers aren't growing exponentially anymore, but are still far too high. So we have to reduce contacts, reduce contacts, reduce contacts," Merkel told a business event organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily, noting that 30-40% of the German population belonged to vulnerable groups.
First Published on Nov 17, 2020 02:14 pm

