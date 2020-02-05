App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 10:19 PM IST

Coronavirus: Singapore confirms new cases, including an infant with virus

Earlier, at least three Asian businessmen who attended an international conference at a Singapore hotel have contracted the coronavirus, Malaysian and South Korean authorities had said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Sinagpore's health ministry, on February 5 confirmed four more cases of coronavirus, including a six-month old baby, according to reports.

Both parents of the baby, who is a Singapore citizen, have also been infected, according to a report by Reuters.

This would be Singapore's first cases of citizens and residents who had contracted the virus without recent travel to China, where the outbreak first surfaced in late December.

Close

Earlier, at least three Asian businessmen who attended an international conference at a Singapore hotel have contracted the coronavirus, Malaysian and South Korean authorities had said.

related news

Malaysia said its first infected citizen— a 41-year-old man— had attended a meeting of several international delegations, including those from China where the virus originated, in Singapore in mid-January.

South Korea also reported two confirmed cases of South Koreans who visited the same business conference in Singapore.

The World Health Organization has declared the crisis a global health emergency.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 10:19 pm

