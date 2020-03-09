App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus set to cause first annual decline in oil use since 2009: IEA

In its latest report, which did not take into account an oil price war that has broken out after Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree to continue production cuts, the International Energy Agency chopped its forecast for oil demand by 1.1 million barrels per day (mbd) in its base case scenario.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The world is set for its first annual decline in oil consumption in more than a decade due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the IEA said on Monday.

In its latest report, which did not take into account an oil price war that has broken out after Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree to continue production cuts, the International Energy Agency chopped its forecast for oil demand by 1.1 million barrels per day (mbd) in its base case scenario.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #IEA #oil #Russia #Saudi Arabia #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.