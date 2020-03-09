Coronavirus set to cause first annual decline in oil use since 2009: IEA

In its latest report, which did not take into account an oil price war that has broken out after Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree to continue production cuts, the International Energy Agency chopped its forecast for oil demand by 1.1 million barrels per day (mbd) in its base case scenario.
The world is set for its first annual decline in oil consumption in more than a decade due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the IEA said on Monday.In its latest report, which did not take into account an oil price war that has broken out after Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree to continue production cuts, the International Energy Agency chopped its forecast for oil demand by 1.1 million barrels per day (mbd) in its base case scenario.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Mar 9, 2020 02:52 pm