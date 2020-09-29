Coronavirus reinfection | Four confirmed cases in Qatar: Report



JUST IN: Four cases of coronavirus re-infection confirmed in Qatar

— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) September 29, 2020

Qatar has reportedly confirmed four cases of coronavirus re-infection. The first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection was reported in Hong Kong on August 24, followed by six others being reported later in the same week.

Cases of coronavirus re-infection, which remains a worrying concern for health experts, had been reported before the Hong Kong case as well, but could not be confirmed due to lack of data.

Some COVID-19 patients continue to test positive for the novel coronavirus infection for several months after their recovery from symptoms. Coronavirus reinfection can only be confirmed if COVID-19 test results show that the genetic makeup of each virus is different to a certain extent, which cannot happen through in-vivo evolution.

India has reported a few COVID-19 reinfection cases too, the first one coming from a 27-year-old woman who had tested COVID-19 positive nearly 30 days after she was cured and discharged from the hospital. The first case of coronavirus reinfection in India was reported from Bengaluru.

