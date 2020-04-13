Coronavirus Quiz Part-4: How much do you actually know about COVID-19?

As the novel coronavirus pandemic spreads across the world, this quiz tries to bring in some lighter insights on the topic, dos and don’ts and more on similar events from the past. Try your luck at answering these questions.
Q. He is Robert Propst. In 1967 he made something for his company Herman Miller called Action Office II. What is Action Office II which in most probability you will not see for the next few days?
A. Office Cubicle (Image: Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)
Q. Aficionados of the TV series Friends will remember Rosita, the Barcalounger, a favorite of Joey and Chandler. How often you would have imagined yourself sitting on one and watching your favorite shows. Barcalo, the company which made Barcaloungers, also introduced something in the corporate world, which you often enjoy at office, but should also introduce at home while you work there. What are we talking about?
A. Coffee Breaks (Image: Pixabay)
Q. The below is a time management system that helps get work done in short batches of 25 minutes. The name is inspired by the Italian word for Tomato. What is this technique called?
A. Pomodoro Technique
Q. This is an Ergonomic keyboard from Microsoft called Sculpt. What work-related injury is it supposed to prevent?
A. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Q. One fall out of the lockdown is that the internet speeds have become slower. What are OTT service providers like Netflix doing to tide over this problem?
A. In most countries, they have reduced the Video Quality to SD and stopped HD videos.
Q. 6. While you are working from home be sure to avoid the kind of predicament faced by the guy described below.“We could not leave our house for three days because of the press attention. It is a weird experience becoming famous for basically doing nothing. We lost control of our kids for a few minutes. Every parent in the world does that, so we are not exceptional. Whose kids are not cute? My wife and I have no interest in being celebrities. Indeed, the loss of anonymity is a very odd condition we still have not really reconciled ourselves to. We still do not quite believe it when some random person will approach us in a restaurant or airport to ask us about the video.” The guy in the pic is Robert Kelly, what is his more famous moniker?
A. BBC Dad
Q. 7. The son of mining engineers. He was born and raised in Tai'an, Shandong Province he reached the US after his 9th attempt at procuring a visa. In1997, he joined WebEx, which was acquired by Cisco Systems in 2007; he became vice president of engineering. Who is he and what did he create?
A. Eric Yuan and Zoom
Q. The first of its kind ever was actually invented by lazy students at Cambridge University who didn’t want to waste a trip to the nearby coffee pot if it was going to be empty when they got there. What?
A. The webcam (This coffee machine that was the inspiration for the world’s first webcam was located in a corridor just outside The Trojan Room in the old computer lab at Cambridge University. In 1991, too many trips to an empty coffee pot led Dr. Quentin Stafford-Fraser and Paul Jardetzky to invent the world’s first webcam to help late-night studiers and programmers keep an eye on coffee levels)
Q. 9. 'mindfulness, spiritual, focused, movement, mantra, transcendental are types of activity we should do regularly to improve our overall outlook during this lockdown period.
A. Meditation
Q. Working from home also means that you take less time off between meetings. This can at times be frustrating. In such cases, if you have half an hour between meetings you can try out the Japanese art of Inemuri, which can be quite refreshing. What is Inemuri ?
A. Sleeping while at work – Don't overdo it though :)
Q. 11. Being stuck in confinement during lockdown, can be a bummer and is also bad for your health. Try to keep yourself fit, by trying out a set of exercises which was popularized in India, by a Maharaja called Bhawanrao Shriniwasrao Pant Pratinidhi. In Hindi, it means Sun Salutation. What are we talking about?
A. Surya Namaskara
Q. Work from home is not always about Work. One of the ways to enjoy yourself while you are off work is to follow the advice from NoFaceNina who made this tweet on Jan 22, 2009. What was her advice?
A. Netflix and Chill
Q. Signing off with a drink. This is the recipe for a drink you can make easily at home. What is this called? i. 1½ to 2 ounces of a not-necessarily-sweet base spirit, like vodka or gin — or another of your choice
ii. ¾ ounce of citrus (such as lemon or lime juice), whose vitamin C is great for immunity iii. ½ to ¾ ounce of simple syrup to sweeten things up. (Simple syrup, as its name suggests, is simple to make. Just boil equal parts sugar and water until they liquefy together.) iv. Shake the drink with a bit of ice and strain it into a cocktail glass
A. Quarantini
Q. Western world: standing and hot
Latin America and Asia: running and cold What dichotomy in a process is being discussed here?
A. Washing vessels (A major variation in the method is the temperature and state of the water. Asians and Latin Americans usually prefer running water because it is seen as being more hygienic as the water is not being reused. Westerners usually prefer standing hot water)
Q. After the Industrial Revolution, home-based work continued to thrive as shopkeepers, funeral parlors, and schools featured proprietors and teachers living and working in the same building.
This trend continued into the 20th century in the United States. The immigrants who flowed into New York City during the late 1800s and early 1900s often took in work in their tenement apartments, where the heat and lack of fresh air led to which term?
A. Sweat Shops
Q. She piggybacked off of the Stanley Home party model and created her own “patio parties” as a way to get housewives to sample the products and have fun while doing it. This spawned an entire industry of in-home sales. Who? Which product did they sell?
A. Brownie Wise, Tupperware.
Q. Netflix employs people called by a specific name who are part-time employees who get paid to sit at home, watch TV shows and movies on the streaming service. What name do they carry?
A. Taggers
Q. Slack Technologies, Inc. is an international software company founded in 2009 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The core team is largely drawn from the founders of Ludicorp, the company that created Flickr. What is its NYSE ticker symbol? (Image: Slack.)
A. WORK
