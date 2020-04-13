Coronavirus Quiz Part-4: How much do you actually know about COVID-19?

Q. 6. While you are working from home be sure to avoid the kind of predicament faced by the guy described below.“We could not leave our house for three days because of the press attention. It is a weird experience becoming famous for basically doing nothing. We lost control of our kids for a few minutes. Every parent in the world does that, so we are not exceptional. Whose kids are not cute? My wife and I have no interest in being celebrities. Indeed, the loss of anonymity is a very odd condition we still have not really reconciled ourselves to. We still do not quite believe it when some random person will approach us in a restaurant or airport to ask us about the video.” The guy in the pic is Robert Kelly, what is his more famous moniker?