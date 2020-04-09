Coronavirus Quiz Part-2: How much do you actually know about COVID-19?

Q. The term describes any inanimate object that, when contaminated with or exposed to infectious agents (such as pathogenic bacteria, viruses or fungi), can transfer disease to a new host. For humans, skin cells, hair, clothing, and bedding are common sources of contamination of these objects. It has been identified as one of the major sources of spread of coronavirus. The Italian scholar and physician Girolamo Fracastoro appears to have first used the Latin word 'Y' meaning "tinder", in this sense in his essay on contagion, 'De Contagione et Contagiosis Morbis', published in 1546: "By Y I mean clothes, wooden objects, and things of that sort, which though not themselves corrupted can, nevertheless, preserve the original germs of the contagion and infect by means of these.