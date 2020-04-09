Coronavirus Quiz Part-2: How much do you actually know about COVID-19?

As the novel coronavirus pandemic spreads across the world, this quiz tries to bring in some lighter insights on the topic, dos and don’ts and more on similar events from the past. Try your luck at answering these questions:
Q. What is common to the following states/UTs: Karnataka, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi
A. All these states have now restricted public gathering to prevent spread of Coronavirus
Q. As most New Yorkers try to avoid public transportation, they have taken in one of the most healthy options . They cannot beat Amsterdam though , which has 4 times these as compared to the number of cars . What healthy transportation option have the New Yorkers resorted to ?
A. Biking
These are a series of hotels opened up in collaboration with the Pestana group. They are present in Lisbon, Marakkech and Madeira. Recently, as a temporary measure to counter coronavirus, the owner of these hotels has agreed to convert them into hospitals to allow for isolation and treatment of patients . Who is this benevolent owner?
Cristiano Ronaldo
NIOSH is the United States federal agency responsible for conducting research and making recommendations for the prevention of work-related injury and illness. One of the ratings given by NIOSH, has, off late, been in the news. Which one?
A. NIOSH's classification of filtering respirators; its certification and approval process for respiratory protective devices. The popular N95 masks, which are the only ones able to stop and filter Coronavirus are rated by NIOSH.
Q. Many news agencies have opened up parts of the news they are producing from their paywall for the general benefit of the public. News papers like NYTimes and Wired both have removed the paywall from this specific type of news and is allowing all users live updates on this category . What is it?
A. They are providing all users access to the Coronavirus related news for free, without the requirement to pay anything.
Q. This is a law which was first enacted in 1897 to tackle bubonic plague in Bombay state in former British India. The law is meant for containment of epidemics by providing special powers that are required for the implementation of containment measures to control the spread of a disease. It has recently been invoked in India to prevent the spread of coronavirus. What is it?
A. Epidemic Diseases Act 1897
Q. This term is generally used to describe a boundary created around an area experiencing an epidemic or an outbreak of infectious disease, or along the border of two nations. Once established, people from the affected area are no longer allowed to leave or enter it. In the most extreme form, it is not lifted until the infection is extinguished. The term dates back to 1821, when the Duke de Richelieu deployed French troops to the border between France and Spain, allegedly to prevent yellow fever from spreading into France. What is it?
A. Cordon Sanitaire
Q. This behaviour, which has led to an artificial shortage across the world, was rightly summed up in a video by an agency called ‘The Feed’, where the lead character sums up his intentions as “I am gonna kick your ass and then I am gonna wipe mine” . The artificial shortage of what are we describing ?
A. Toilet paper
Q. Sometimes , despair also has a silver lining as this question shows . In 1665 , when the Great Plague had struck London, this young genius was in his early 20s . His alma mater Trinity College, Cambridge, sent its students back home to continue their studies, and he went back to his home, Woolsthorpe Manor. During the year that he stayed away from college, he wrote the papers that went on to become early calculus and also sprung his theories on optics.It was also the time when he propounded the theories of gravity and motion. Who are we talking about ?Newton (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
A. Isaac Newton (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Q. Which company backed by Prem Watsa has brought out this COVID-19 Insurance in India?
A. Digit Insurance
Q. What is the name of this antagonist from the 2017 Asterix novel – Asterix and the Chariot Race?
A. Coronavirus
Q. Why has this place been in the news?
A. It is one of the quarantine camps set up for the evacuees from Wuhan. (Image: ANI)
Q. A new fund named as “COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator” has been launched by X, Wellcome and Mastercard. The $125 million fund has been launched to accelerate technologies to fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. ID X, the well known philanthropic entity.
A. Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Q. In the days of yore which business entity came up with this ad to showcase that the users of their product were rarely affected by Influenza ?
A. Dunlop
Q. The US health regulators have approved a new coronavirus test that will speed up by tenfold the ability to test patients, helping solve a significant obstacle in American efforts to contain the virus. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted “emergency use authorisation” to the test, which runs on Cobas 6800/8800 systems. The 8800 system is capable of testing 4,128 patients a day, and the 6800 version can test as many as 1,440. Which company makes these machines?
A. Roche
Q. The term describes any inanimate object that, when contaminated with or exposed to infectious agents (such as pathogenic bacteria, viruses or fungi), can transfer disease to a new host. For humans, skin cells, hair, clothing, and bedding are common sources of contamination of these objects. It has been identified as one of the major sources of spread of coronavirus. The Italian scholar and physician Girolamo Fracastoro appears to have first used the Latin word 'Y' meaning "tinder", in this sense in his essay on contagion, 'De Contagione et Contagiosis Morbis', published in 1546: "By Y I mean clothes, wooden objects, and things of that sort, which though not themselves corrupted can, nevertheless, preserve the original germs of the contagion and infect by means of these.
A. Fomite; Y = Fomes
Q. One of the outcomes of the Coronavirus situation , has been that the medical system in most countries got overwhelmed with the number of patients who required hospitalization and intensive care . In such a situation it was the doctors and the nurses who had to take a call on which patient gets to have the Intensive care and which does not based on the probability of survival. What is such a sorting of and allocation of treatment to patients and especially battle and disaster victims according to a system of priorities designed to maximize the number of survivors called ?
A. Triage
Q. One of the criticisms that this country, currently with 200+ coronavirus cases, is that it has refused to stop incoming flights from China. The burden of labour to declare visit to Hubei in China is also with the travelers as can be seen in the accompanying picture. Which is this country, that also has some very high profile cases of coronavirus ?
A. Canada
