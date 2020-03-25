Coronavirus | Pornhub's massive porn library to be free for next 30 days

Pornhub has donated 50,000 surgical masks to first responders in the New York City-area as protection against the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak, the New York Post reported. The pornographic video sharing and pornography website has also opened up its massive porn library for free.

The donations, as part of Pornhub’s ‘COVID-19 relief efforts’ announced March 24, comes at a time when the number of confirmed cases in the US state "is doubling about every three days," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned. As of March 25, the total number of confirmed cases in New York hit 25,665, with the death toll at 271. Of the 25,665 cases, New York City has 14,904 cases, the most in the state.

The US now has the third-highest number of confirmed cases globally, behind China and Italy. According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, there are at least 55,041 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the US, with over 700 died. Globally, it said there are 417,966 confirmed cases, 18,615 deaths and 107,705 recoveries.

Medical workers in the Big Apple and elsewhere are facing a huge shortage of protective gear, especially N95 masks.

Pornhub’s Premium service, which normally costs $9.99 a month, will be free worldwide for the next 30 days. The company had previously scrapped the fee in locked-down countries such as Italy and France.

According to the report, Pornhub will allow models to retain all of the proceeds from videos they sell in April after a processing fee is deducted. This means models will now pocket 85 percent of their sales from Pornhub and sister site Modelhub as against 65 percent earlier.

The company said it is donating 50,000 euro (about $54,000) to help organisations in Germany, Italy and Spain buy additional masks and medical equipment.