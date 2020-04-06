App
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Zoos asked to remain on high alert; collect samples for COVID-19 testing

The United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed COVID-19 in a tiger in the Bronx Zoo, New York.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A coronavirus testing site is set up in the Bronx Zoo parking lot in New York, March 28, 2020. (Gregg Vigliotti/The New York Times)
The Central Zoo Authority on Monday asked all zoos across the country to remain on high alert and collect samples fortnightly in suspected cases after a tiger in a US zoo tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter to all states and Union territories, CZA Member Secretary SP Yadav said, "The United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed COVID-19 in a tiger in the Bronx Zoo, New York.

"Zoos in the country are, therefore, advised to remain on highest alertness, watch animals on 24X7 basis using CCTVs for any abnormal behaviour or symptoms," it said.

The authority said mammals, especially cats, ferret and primates, need to be carefully monitored and fortnightly samples of suspected cases are sent to designated animal health institutes for COVID-19 testing.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 01:02 pm

tags #Central Zoo Authority #Covid-19 #USA #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.