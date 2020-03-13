Coronavirus pandemic | Wuhan residents get on with their life under lockdown

China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of novel coronavirus, is under lockdown by Chinese government since January 23. Residents described life under lockdown as ‘living in hell’ as they are holed up in their apartments. Chinese President Xi Jinping visits coronavirus-hit Wuhan city amid improvement in the situation since virus outbreak. Here are few picture from Wuhan to show how residents locked up in their apartments are getting on with their lives. (Image: AP)