you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 08:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Wuhan residents get on with their life under lockdown

Here are few picture from Wuhan to show life of people under lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of novel coronavirus, is under lockdown by Chinese government since January 23. Residents described life under lockdown as ‘living in hell’ as they are holed up in their apartments. Chinese President Xi Jinping visits coronavirus-hit Wuhan city amid improvement in the situation since virus outbreak. Here are few picture from Wuhan to show how locked up in their apartments are getting on with their lives. (Image: AP)
1/11

China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of novel coronavirus, is under lockdown by Chinese government since January 23. Residents described life under lockdown as ‘living in hell’ as they are holed up in their apartments. Chinese President Xi Jinping visits coronavirus-hit Wuhan city amid improvement in the situation since virus outbreak. Here are few picture from Wuhan to show how residents locked up in their apartments are getting on with their lives. (Image: AP)

Even after the decline in number of reported cases in Wuhan, people still remain isolated after more than 50 days of government’s lockdown order. (Image: Reuters)
2/11

Even after the decline in number of reported cases in Wuhan, people still remain isolated after more than 50 days of government’s lockdown order. (Image: Reuters)

A woman places food out on a balcony to dry at a residential compound in Wuhan, China, March 10, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
3/11

A woman places food out on a balcony to dry at a residential compound in Wuhan, China, March 10, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Children play on the roof terrace while the city is under government lockdown as a measure to slowdown the virus’ spread. (Image: Reuters)
4/11

Children play on the roof terrace while the city is under government lockdown as a measure to slowdown the virus’ spread. (Image: Reuters)

High-rise residential buildings in Wuhan after the lockdown due to spread of coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)
5/11

High-rise residential buildings in Wuhan after the lockdown due to spread of coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

A man wearing face mask stands on a balcony above closed shops blocked by barricades. (Image: Reuters)
6/11

A man wearing face mask stands on a balcony above closed shops blocked by barricades. (Image: Reuters)

A woman stands on the terrace of a building at a residential compound. (Image: Reuters)
7/11

A woman stands on the terrace of a building at a residential compound. (Image: Reuters)

A worker wearing face mask keeps watch at an entrance to an area under lockdown in Wuhan. (Image: Reuters)
8/11

A worker wearing face mask keeps watch at an entrance to an area under lockdown in Wuhan. (Image: Reuters)

A man looks out of the window of a residential building as residents are ordered to stay at home amid the outbreak of COVID-19. (Image: Reuters)
9/11

A man looks out of the window of a residential building as residents are ordered to stay at home amid the outbreak of COVID-19. (Image: Reuters)

A woman leans out of a window above closed shops blocked by barricades as the livelihoods are imperiled after the lockdown. (Image: Reuters)
10/11

A woman leans out of a window above closed shops blocked by barricades as the livelihoods are imperiled after the lockdown. (Image: Reuters)

The outbreak had exacted an unquantifiable emotional stress on people in Wuhan as families cope with loss after government’s imposition of lockdown. (Image: Reuters)
11/11

The coronavirus outbreak had exacted an unquantifiable emotional stress on people in Wuhan as families cope with loss after government’s imposition of lockdown. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 08:06 am

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #Coronavirus pandemic #Slideshow #World News

