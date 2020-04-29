Coronavirus pandemic | Worldwide COVID-19 cases over 3.1 million, death toll crosses 216,600

More than 3.11 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 216,667 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday.

COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL

DEATHS CASES

United States 58,605 1,019,167

Spain 23,822 228,627

Italy 27,359 201,505

France 23,660 168,935

United Kingdom 21,678 161,145

Germany 6,126 157,548

Turkey 2,805 114,653

Russia 867 93,558

Iran 5,877 92,584

China 4,633 82,858

Brazil 5,017 71,886

Canada 2,766 49,025

Belgium 7,331 47,334

Netherlands 4,566 38,416

Peru 854 31,190

India 934 29,974

Switzerland 1,678 29,264

Portugal 948 24,322

Ecuador 871 24,258

Saudi Arabia 152 20,077

Ireland 1,159 19,877

Sweden 2,355 19,621

Mexico 1,569 16,752

Pakistan 301 16,612

Israel 208 15,589

Austria 569 15,314

Singapore 12 14,951

Japan 407 14,572

Chile 207 14,365

Poland 596 12,218

Belarus 79 12,208

Qatar 10 11,921

Romania 663 11,616

United Arab Emirates 89 11,380

South Korea 244 10,752

Indonesia 773 9,511

Ukraine 239 9,410

Denmark 434 8,851

Serbia 168 8,497

Philippines 530 7,958

Norway 195 7,605

Czech Republic 225 7,468

Australia 89 6,741

Bangladesh 155 6,462

Dominican Republic 286 6,416

Panama 167 6,021

Colombia 269 5,949

Malaysia 100 5,851

Egypt 359 5,042

South Africa 93 4,996

Finland 199 4,740

Morocco 165 4,252

Argentina 197 4,127

Luxembourg 89 3,741

Algeria 437 3,649

Moldova 107 3,638

Kuwait 23 3,288

Kazakhstan 25 2,982

Thailand 54 2,938

Bahrain 8 2,810

Hungary 291 2,649

Greece 138 2,566

Oman 10 2,131

Croatia 63 2,047

Uzbekistan 8 1,939

Armenia 30 1,867

Afghanistan 58 1,828

Iraq 87 1,820

Iceland 10 1,795

Azerbaijan 22 1,678

Ghana 16 1,671

Estonia 50 1,660

Cameroon 56 1,621

Bosnia 63 1,585

Nigeria 44 1,532

New Zealand 19 1,472

Lithuania 44 1,438

Cuba 58 1,437

North Macedonia 71 1,421

Slovenia 86 1,408

Bulgaria 58 1,399

Slovakia 20 1,384

Guinea 7 1,240

Ivory Coast 14 1,164

Djibouti 2 1,072

Hong Kong 4 1,038

Bolivia 53 1,014

Tunisia 40 975

Kosovo 22 870

Latvia 13 836

Senegal 9 823

Cyprus 14 817

Albania 30 750

Andorra 41 743

Lebanon 24 717

Niger 31 709

Kyrgyzstan 8 708

Honduras 64 706

Costa Rica 6 705

Burkina Faso 42 632

Uruguay 16 625

Sri Lanka 7 592

San Marino 41 553

Channel Islands 37 531

Guatemala 15 530

Somalia 32 528

Georgia 6 511

Democratic Republic of the Congo 30 471

Mayotte 4 460

Malta 4 458

Jordan 7 449

Taiwan 6 429

Mali 24 424

RÃ©union 0 418

Kenya 14 374

Jamaica 7 364

El Salvador 8 345

Palestinian Territories 2 342

Mauritius 9 334

Venezuela 10 325

Montenegro 7 321

Isle of Man 21 309

Tanzania 10 300

Sudan 22 275

Vietnam 0 270

Equatorial Guinea 1 258

Paraguay 9 228

Maldives 0 228

Rwanda 0 212

Republic of the Congo 8 207

Faroe Islands 0 187

Gabon 3 176

Guadeloupe 12 167

Martinique 14 163

Myanmar 5 146

Gibraltar 0 141

Brunei 1 138

Liberia 16 133

Madagascar 2 128

Ethiopia 3 126

French Guiana 1 124

Cambodia 0 122

Trinidad and Tobago 8 116

Bermuda 6 110

N. Cyprus 4 108

Cape Verde 1 106

Aruba 2 100

Togo 6 99

Sierra Leone 4 99

Monaco 4 95

Zambia 3 89

Liechtenstein 1 82

Bahamas 11 80

Barbados 6 76

Haiti 6 76

Sint Marteen 13 74

Guyana 8 74

Guinea-Bissau 1 73

Eswatini 1 71

Cayman Islands 1 66

Benin 1 64

Libya 2 61

Chad 2 52

Syria 3 43

Saint Martin 3 38

Malawi 3 36

Zimbabwe 4 32

Angola 2 27

Antigua and Barbuda 3 24

Botswana 1 23

Belize 2 18

Burundi 2 15

CuraÃ§ao 1 14

Nicaragua 3 13

Montserrat 1 11

Turks and Caicos 1 11

Gambia 1 10

Suriname 1 10

Mauritania 1 7

British Virgin Islands 1 5

