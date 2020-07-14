Coronavirus pandemic | Woman unknowingly infects 71 people by using lift once

A woman who returned to her home in Heilongjiang Province in China, after a trip to the United States on March 19, accidentally spread the disease to 71 people according to researchers, the Independent reported. She used the lift in her tower block.

She tested negative for the disease and opted to stay in self-isolation despite the results, said researchers in Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

While the woman did not take the lift with anyone else, on March 29 a downstairs neighbour's mother and her boyfriend visited her at her residence. They then attended a party with a group of people. On April 2, one member of this group suffered a stroke and was taken to the hospital, where there was no obvious connection between the person who travelled and the patient.

Later, researchers came to the conclusion that the traveller had contaminated the lift in the building.

Researchers conclude that the downstairs' neighbour by using the lift had contracted the virus. The neighbour then passed it onto the mother and the boyfriend, who visited the traveller in her apartment. This couple then passed it onto the stroke patient and his two sons at the party.

The boys, who took care of their father, were moved to a different hospital on April 6. It was later discovered that this family had infected 28 people in the first hospital, including five nurses and one doctor, after which they passed it on to 20 more people in the second hospital.





Researchers also found that the boyfriend of the downstairs neighbour’s mother displayed COVID-19 symptoms and became the first case in the cluster to test positive for the disease.