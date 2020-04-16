Coronavirus pandemic | WHO recommends limiting access to alcohol, dispels rumours that it protects people from COVID-19

Drinking alcohol does not protect people from COVID-19, and in fact, it makes them more vulnerable to the infection, said the World Health Organization (WHO), encouraging governments to enforce measures which limit alcohol consumption during coronavirus lockdown.

According to WHO, fear and misinformation have generated a dangerous myth that consuming high-strength alcohol can kill the COVID-19 virus.

“It does not,” the global health organisation said.

In a factsheet, WHO said that alcohol consumption is associated with a range of communicable and non-communicable diseases and mental health disorders, which can make a person more vulnerable to COVID-19.

In particular, alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes, it said, adding that therefore, people should minimise their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It further recommended government leaders around the world to limit access to alcohol during coronavirus lockdowns.

Alcohol is consumed in excessive quantities in the European Region, and leaves too many victims, said Carina Ferreira-Borges, Programme Manager, Alcohol and Illicit Drugs Programme, WHO/Europe.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we should really ask ourselves what risks we are taking in leaving people under lockdown in their homes with a substance that is harmful both in terms of their health and the effects of their behaviour on others, including violence,” he added.

WHO suggested that existing rules and regulations to protect health and reduce the harm caused by alcohol, such as restricting access, should be upheld and even reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any relaxation of regulations or their enforcement should be avoided, it said.

Along with restricting access, people should also be communicated about the risks of alcohol consumption, added WHO.