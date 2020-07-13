Coronavirus pandemic | WHO announces yet another daily record of COVID-19 cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported another record in the increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, at over 2.3 lakh.

The United Nations' health agency said on July 12 that the United States again topped the list among countries, with more than 66,000 cases recorded.

The figures do not necessarily account for delays in reporting of cases, and are believed to far underestimate actual case totals.

Still, the trend line of confirmed cases continues to increase — with three largest counts coming in over the last three days.

The previous record was July 10, with more than 2.2 lakh newly recorded cases worldwide in a 24-hour span.

Overall, the WHO has counted more than 1.2 crore confirmed cases and more than 5.6 lakh deaths from COVID-19.