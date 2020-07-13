App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 07:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | WHO announces yet another daily record of COVID-19 cases

The trend line of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to increase — with three largest counts coming in over the last three days.

PTI

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported another record in the increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, at over 2.3 lakh.

The United Nations' health agency said on July 12 that the United States again topped the list among countries, with more than 66,000 cases recorded.

The figures do not necessarily account for delays in reporting of cases, and are believed to far underestimate actual case totals.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Still, the trend line of confirmed cases continues to increase — with three largest counts coming in over the last three days.

The previous record was July 10, with more than 2.2 lakh newly recorded cases worldwide in a 24-hour span.

Overall, the WHO has counted more than 1.2 crore confirmed cases and more than 5.6 lakh deaths from COVID-19.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 07:13 am

