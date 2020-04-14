App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Vital stats on how COVID-19 has impacted industries and buying habits

Moneycontrol has gathered some interesting data points on products that have seen a major spike in buyer interest.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 from the earlier 21-day lockdown which was supposed to end on April 14.

While novel coronavirus is adversely impacting certain sectors, it is emerging beneficial for some products and sectors. These products would have remained unnoticed or neglected during a normal life cycle, but are seeing increased traction during this lockdown period.

Moneycontrol has gathered some interesting data points on products that have seen a major spike in buyer interest.

Close

Let us take a look at the change in online interest of some selected products in the last 30 days. Product like hydroxychloroquine, cigarette delivery, paper towel and dumbbells saw major interest, data available on Glimpse revealed.

related news

Products-suddenly-interesting-during-a-lockdown-1404-FOR-WEB

Website traffic behaviour during the current lockdown. Data for the last one week suggests that the travel and tourism sector has been majorly impacted as countries close their borders to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

coronavirus impact on sectors 14042020

Daily flight operations were impacted by COVID-19. The chart below shows how the number of commercial daily flight operations drastically started to decline since the second half of March. At its peak, there were over 1 lakh flights per day. The same fell to nearly 26 thousand flights in April.

Flight tracker 14042020

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #coronavirus

most popular

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

New income tax regime vs old: Here's why you have to make that choice now

New income tax regime vs old: Here's why you have to make that choice now

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.