Coronavirus pandemic | Vital stats on how COVID-19 has impacted industries and buying habits

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 from the earlier 21-day lockdown which was supposed to end on April 14.

While novel coronavirus is adversely impacting certain sectors, it is emerging beneficial for some products and sectors. These products would have remained unnoticed or neglected during a normal life cycle, but are seeing increased traction during this lockdown period.

Moneycontrol has gathered some interesting data points on products that have seen a major spike in buyer interest.

Let us take a look at the change in online interest of some selected products in the last 30 days. Product like hydroxychloroquine, cigarette delivery, paper towel and dumbbells saw major interest, data available on Glimpse revealed.

Website traffic behaviour during the current lockdown. Data for the last one week suggests that the travel and tourism sector has been majorly impacted as countries close their borders to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

Daily flight operations were impacted by COVID-19. The chart below shows how the number of commercial daily flight operations drastically started to decline since the second half of March. At its peak, there were over 1 lakh flights per day. The same fell to nearly 26 thousand flights in April.