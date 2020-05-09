App
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 12:13 PM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA issues Emergency Use Authorisation for new at-home saliva test for COVID-19

The test kit has been developed by RUCDR Infinite Biologics, a biorepository based in Rutgers University, New Jersey.

Moneycontrol News

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of the first ever at-home saliva collection test for COVID-19. This can be used by people sitting at home to sample their own saliva and send it to labs for testing.

The test kit has been developed by RUCDR Infinite Biologics, a biorepository based in Rutgers University, New Jersey. According to a statement from the university, on May 7, the test received the amended emergency use authorisation.

Andrew Brooks, chief operating officer and director of technology development at RUCDR said, "Collecting a saliva sample at home mitigates the risk of exposure needed to travel to a facility or drive-through and is less invasive and more comfortable and reliable than sticking a swab up your nose or down your throat."

Close

According to an report by LiveScience, the saliva test generated fewer false negatives in severely infected people when compared to swab tests collected from the nose or the throat.

related news

For collection, a person is required to spit into a container filled with a preservative that has been developed by Spectrum Solutions. The ingredients in the liquid are a secret, but like other swab tests, the saliva has to be tested using PCR machines.

In the month of April alone, the Rutgers lab processed close to 90,000 samples. But with the help of the new at-home saliva tests, the lab could process “tens of thousands samples daily”.

First Published on May 9, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #world

