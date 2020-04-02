App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 08:44 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | US sets new one-day record with 884 deaths: Johns Hopkins

The number of reported cases rose by 25,200 over the past 24 hours to 213,372, said the university's coronavirus tracker.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus has killed 884 people over the past 24 hours in the US, a new one-day record for the country with by far the highest number of reported cases anywhere in the world, Johns Hopkins University said Wednesday evening.

That took the total death toll in America to 4,475.

That took the total death toll in America to 4,475.

The grim record for deaths in one day is held by Italy with 969 on March 27.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 08:33 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #John Hopkins #US #World News

