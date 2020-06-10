App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | US expert Dr Anthony Fauci calls WHO comments on asymptomatic spread 'not correct'

WHO's technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove tried to clear up “misunderstandings” on the pandemic about comments she made that were widely understood to suggest that people without COVID-19 symptoms rarely transmit the virus. She insisted on Tuesday that she was referring only to a few studies, not a complete picture.

PTI

Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government's top infectious-disease expert, says the World Health Organization had to backtrack on its statement about asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus being rare because that simply “was not correct.”

WHO's technical lead on the pandemic has tried to clear up “misunderstandings” about comments she made that were widely understood to suggest that people without COVID-19 symptoms rarely transmit the virus.

Maria Van Kerkhove insisted on Tuesday that she was referring only to a few studies, not a complete picture.

Close

Weighing in on Wednesday, Fauci said the range of ways symptoms manifest is “extraordinary” in that some infected people have no or barely noticeable symptoms while others have more severe symptoms that require them to be hospitalized in intensive care.

related news

Fauci said on ABC's “Good Morning America” : “What happened the other day is that a member of the WHO was saying that transmission from an asymptomatic person to an uninfected person was very rare."

He continued: “They walked that back because there's no evidence to indicate that's the case. And, in fact, the evidence that we have, given the percentage of people, which is about 25, 45 percent of the totality of infected people, likely are without symptoms.

And we know from epidemiological studies that they can transmit to someone who is uninfected, even when they're without symptoms. So to make a statement — to say that's a rare event — was not correct. And that's the reason why the WHO walked that back.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Anthony Fauci #coronavirus #Maria Van Kerkhove #United States #WHO #World News

