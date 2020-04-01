App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | US COVID-19 death toll now more than the number of people killed in 9/11 attacks

On March 30, the US Navy’s hospital ship, the USNS Comfort docked outside Manhattan for the first time since the 9/11 attacks, further indicating the magnanimity of the crisis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Coronavirus pandemic has now killed more people in the US than the unfortunate 9/11 terrorist attacks according to the latest updates.

As per Johns Hopkins University resource centre data, as many as 4,081 Americans have died because of Coronavirus, meaning over 1,000 more people have lost their lives in comparison to - 2,977 – the official tally of American deaths during the dastardly terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

As far as the number of confirmed cases is concerned, according to the WHO data, the US had 140,640 confirmed cases of Coronavirus until March 31, 2020.

Many health experts have warned that the situation may turn to worse in the coming days.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in a chilling warning, said in an interview on CNN that the US “will certainly have millions of cases of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths before the crisis subsides.”

A doctor working in the Intensive Care Unit of a New York hospital said in an interview with The Guardian, “9/11 was nothing compared to this.” Current conditions are “Hell. Biblical,” he continued. With regard to 9/11, he said, “We were waiting for patients to come who never came, okay? Now, they just keep coming.”

US President Donald Trump and his top healthcare advisers urged Americans on March 31 to follow strict social distancing measures ahead of a "tough two weeks".

During a news conference, he said, "It's absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days. It's a matter of life and death. "

Trump said the next two weeks would be "very, very painful”.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 01:34 pm

