you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic update March 31: Global death toll crosses 33,000; China reports reported 48 new cases

Globally, 33,257 deaths and 697,244 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, according to the WHO's situation dashboard.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the global death toll due to the novel coronavirus had crossed 33,000.

Globally, 33,257 deaths and 697,244 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, according to the WHO's situation dashboard.

The dashboard was last updated at 6 pm Central European Time (CET) on March 30.

"No new countries/territories/areas reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours," the WHO said in its daily situation report.

The report cited data from national governments as of 10 am CET on March 30.

In India, 1,251 cases and 32 deaths have been reported so far, according to the health ministry.

On March 30, 227 new cases were reported, the biggest single day spike seen in India. The highest number of cases were reported from Delhi, which saw 25 new cases.

China, where the outbreak began, reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on March 30 after four days of declines. All the cases were imported, raising the total number of imported cases in the country to 771.

The US, Italy, and Spain now have higher number of infections than China. The US has reported over 160,000 cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of over 3,000.

"We call on countries to work with companies to increase production; to ensure the free movement of essential health products; and to ensure equitable distribution of those products, based on need," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on March 30.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 08:13 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #World News

